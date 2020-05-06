Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ROOT stock remained flat at $C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

