Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 263,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,047. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

