Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 8.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $10.47, 3,393,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,344,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

