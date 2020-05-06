San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) declared a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SLE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 786,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.74. San Leon Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on San Leon Energy from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

