Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

