Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.43. 2,268,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

