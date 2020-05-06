Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 201,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.