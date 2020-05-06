Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.