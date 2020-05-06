Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.