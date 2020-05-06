Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by an average of 208.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of SC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 68,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,022. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

