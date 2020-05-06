Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.25% from the company’s current price.

STSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,470.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

