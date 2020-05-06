SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

SBFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SBFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

