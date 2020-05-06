SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SBAC stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.35. The stock had a trading volume of 816,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.81. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

