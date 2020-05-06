SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SBAC stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.35. The stock had a trading volume of 816,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.81. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit