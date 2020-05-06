Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 769,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,516. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

