Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 625,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

