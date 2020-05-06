SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 84,430 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of Albany International worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albany International by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 210,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,152. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

