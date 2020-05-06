SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2,006.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 3,098,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

