SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,064,000 after acquiring an additional 218,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $176.09. 720,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

