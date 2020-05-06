SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. 1,063,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

