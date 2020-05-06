SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 470,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 204,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 1,732,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

