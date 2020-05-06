SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after buying an additional 354,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 142,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,190. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

