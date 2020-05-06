SG Americas Securities LLC Has $37.85 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 788.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 1,924,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,421. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

