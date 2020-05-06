SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.1% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 129,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 109,794 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

