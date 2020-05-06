SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

