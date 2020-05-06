SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $38,340,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 147.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 570,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 1,860,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,588. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.