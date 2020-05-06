SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 586,293 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,471,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

