SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 94,707 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.41. 14,720,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,496,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

