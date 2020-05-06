SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 95,515 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.41. 1,367,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.12 and its 200-day moving average is $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

