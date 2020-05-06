Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,161. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

