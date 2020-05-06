Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

