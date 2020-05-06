Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sierra Wireless traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 407,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 357,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

