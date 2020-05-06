Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,287 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 11,845,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

