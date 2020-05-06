Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.99. 667,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

