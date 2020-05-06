Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,707,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

