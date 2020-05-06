Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. 3,279,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

