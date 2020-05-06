Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

