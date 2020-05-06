Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 236.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,017 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 850,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

