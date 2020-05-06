Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 772,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.