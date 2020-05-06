Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.71. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

