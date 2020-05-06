Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.