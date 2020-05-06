Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,197,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

