Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.77. 2,578,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

