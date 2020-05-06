Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,174 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

WMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

