Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 52,648 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,534 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

