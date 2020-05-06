Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,518. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

