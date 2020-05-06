Sigma Planning Corp Sells 306 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day moving average of $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.