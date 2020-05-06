Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.