Sigma Planning Corp Sells 840 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 304.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3,025.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 225,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,971. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

