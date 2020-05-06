Sigma Planning Corp Sells 88,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,414 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

