Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. 1,284,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

